Several non-profits are looking for volunteers to start summer serve week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The start of summer serve week with the church of Eleven22 is tomorrow.

Several partnering local non-profits need help with volunteers and supplies.

People can volunteer with organizations like City Rescue Mission, Community Health Outreach, First Coast Womens Services, and more.

For more information, you can visit their website .

