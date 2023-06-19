Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for Northeast Florida, Southeast Georgia until 2 p.m.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia and is in effect until 2 p.m.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

Here’s what Action News Jax First Alert Weather Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh said we can expect:

We are tracking a mild and muggy start to the day. Temperatures are in the lower to mid-70s in Jacksonville.

Monday will be hot and humid. Highs will reach the lower 90s this afternoon before a line of showers and storms arrives. The storms will move into Waycross / Lake City by midday today.

The line of storms will head southeast and arrive in Jacksonville by 2-3 pm. Gusty winds, heavy rain, and lightning are the main threats. However, some small hail and even an isolated tornado west of Jacksonville are possible.

This week will be wet in the afternoons with highs in the mid to upper 80s Tuesday through the weekend.

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️