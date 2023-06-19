Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for Northeast Florida, Southeast Georgia until 2 p.m.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia and is in effect until 2 p.m.
WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS
LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast
Here’s what Action News Jax First Alert Weather Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh said we can expect:
- We are tracking a mild and muggy start to the day. Temperatures are in the lower to mid-70s in Jacksonville.
- Monday will be hot and humid. Highs will reach the lower 90s this afternoon before a line of showers and storms arrives. The storms will move into Waycross / Lake City by midday today.
- The line of storms will head southeast and arrive in Jacksonville by 2-3 pm. Gusty winds, heavy rain, and lightning are the main threats. However, some small hail and even an isolated tornado west of Jacksonville are possible.
- This week will be wet in the afternoons with highs in the mid to upper 80s Tuesday through the weekend.
Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:
Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs
INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood
SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️