Shands Bridge reopened after being closed for hours due to an accident

ST. JOHN COUNTY, Fla. — Update 5:33 p.m.: The Shands Bridge has been reopened.

A traffic accident Saturday afternoon has closed all lanes on the Shands Bridge. At 1:30 p.m. St. Johns County Fire Rescue said a patient has been extricated from a vehicle and taken to a trauma center. “Traffic will remain heavy in the area and we encourage motorist to find an alternate route,” the fire rescue department said.

Shands crash A crash closed all lanes of the Shands Bridge on Saturday. (St. Johns County Fire Rescue)

⚠️ SHANDS BRIDGE IS BACK OPEN ⚠️ 🚨MAJOR ACCIDENT with Entrapment🚨 Shands Bridge/SR16 Update 1:30 pm: Patient has been... Posted by St. Johns County Fire Rescue on Saturday, December 7, 2024

