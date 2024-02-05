Shands Bridge repair work finished ahead of schedule, no closures needed this weekend

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — For those who take the Shands Bridge on weekends or just want to head in and out of Clay and St. Johns Counties more easily, repair work is complete.

The Florida Department of Transportation has completed grating replacement work on the bridge and there will be no need for additional closures.

Grating work completed "The patience and support of the public during the weekend bridge closures was also instrumental in the successful completion of the repairs.," FDOT said in a statement. (Florida Department of Transportation)

“Over the course of two weekends, the project team removed sections of old grating from the bridge, welded new sections of grating into place, applied protective coatings, and installed new striping on the bridge,” FDOT said. “Favorable weather and round-the-clock efforts by the project team allowed for the completion of repairs a week earlier than originally estimated.”

FDOT also thanked the public for their patience and the inconvenience of having to detour because of the repair work.

