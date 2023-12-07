JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Nonprofit ElderSource’s new Sharing & Caring Closet will be accepting consumable medical supplies for local seniors in need.

It will be a two-day Shop & Drop event Dec. 8 and 9 at its Mandarin headquarters.

Visitors can drop off donated items at ElderSource from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 8 and from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9.

Suggested donations include:

Incontinence undergarments (both men and women, all sizes)

Waterproof pads for beds and furniture

Read: Jacksonville ‘Make a Wish’ kid gets to live out his ‘Top Gun’ dream

Ensure nutritional drink (all flavors)

Disposable, personal hygiene wipes

Additional items:

Non-slip bathmats and rugs

Adhesive tread stickers

Non-stick band aids

Read: Duval, welcome your new pro basketball franchise, the Jacksonville 95ers

Moist or dry heating pads

Memory foam cushions for chairs

Pads, guards, shields for men and women

Skin-soothing barrier, moisturizing creams

Disposable gloves

Instant heat and ice

Seasonal items like blankets, throws

Note: Food and clothing items are not being accepted for the closet.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: TODAY: Salvation Army of Northeast Florida partners with Action News Jax for 2023 telethon

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.