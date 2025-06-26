‘She didn’t deserve it’: Family devastated after baby’s death, parents arrested for drugs

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — A 1-year-old girl has died, and her parents are now facing drug possession charges after authorities say fentanyl was found dangerously close to the child’s crib.

The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the arrests of Melissa Sue Irons, 35, and Scott Alan Irons, 34, after their daughter, Aaliyah, was found unresponsive in the early hours of Thursday morning. Deputies were called to the family’s home on South 6th Street following a 911 call reporting a baby in cardiac arrest.

Alfred Schwartz, the child’s uncle who also lives in the home, said he was the one who called for help.

“I woke up at 1 o’clock in the morning to a lot of chaos,” Schwartz told Action News Jax. He said he was alarmed after seeing his niece’s face turn blue and noticing she was in distress.

Aaliyah was rushed to a nearby hospital but was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Investigators said they discovered drug paraphernalia throughout the home, along with a powdery substance resembling narcotics found on the baby’s crib tray. Fentanyl was later confirmed to be present in Melissa Irons’ bedroom drawer and inside Scott Irons’ wallet. Both parents tested positive for the drug.

Schwartz, visibly emotional, said the family is devastated.

“I’m sleeping with a teddy bear that I played with my niece with,” he said. “I’m looking like a kid who holds a teddy bear. That’s how I am because I want to hold her so bad. It’s not real, man.”

He added, “My main focus right now is on my niece, because she didn’t deserve it. She was only a year and six months.”

Melissa Irons is currently being held on a $15,000 bond, while Scott Irons’ bond is set at $25,000. Both are charged with possession of a controlled substance. Authorities said additional charges are possible, pending the results of the infant’s autopsy.

“We’re just needing prayers sent out to the family,” Schwartz said.

The investigation remains ongoing.

