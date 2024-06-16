‘She strived for the best:’ Family of mother killed in murder-suicide speaks out

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The family of local mother Andrea Yarbrough is speaking out after she was killed in a murder-suicide.

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said she was shot and killed by her husband St. Johns County Fire Rescue Lieutenant Shawn Yarbrough. It happened Thursday evening at their house in the Entrada Subdivision.

Andrea’s family is heartbroken, remembering her as a hardworking and devoted mother. Andrea’s sister, Olivia Martin, said she was dedicated to her family and community.

“I will always look at how she strived for the best and what she did for everyone,” Martin told Action News Jax.

Family members have opened A GoFundMe for Andrea’s 11-year-old daughter Lily. You can donate here.

