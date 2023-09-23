Sheriff T.K Waters hosts Neighborhood Crime Prevention Walk

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Sheriff T.K. Waters and Patrol District 2 Assistant Chief Felipe Alicea, along with other members of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office will be at the Sheriff’s Neighborhood Crime Prevention Walk on Saturday, September 23, at 3:00 p.m. in Arlington.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

This is an opportunity for the members of the community to talk with the Sheriff and his Staff about crime in their area.

The walk will take place around the University Townhouses, encompassing 3239 Justina Road, Bourbon Alley South, Bourbon Alley West, and Justina Terrace, in the 32277 zip code.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Participants are asked to park along Justina Road near Bourbon Alley South.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.