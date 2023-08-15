Sheriff’s deputy, another driver in serious condition after car crash in Nassau County

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol said that a Nassau County Deputy and the driver who hit him are both in serious condition.

The crash took place on State Road 200 on Sunday night. The NCSO deputy was responding to back up another deputy on Interstate 95. Driving in a fully marked patrol, sports utility vehicle, the deputy had his emergency lights and sirens on heading westbound.

A 79-year-old driver crossed SR200 from Mentoria Road. He was reported as failing to see the patrol vehicle coming his way. The car then traveled into the deputy’s path, hitting the right side of the patrol vehicle.

Both the deputy and the driver of the car were transported to UF Health in Jacksonville in serious condition.

