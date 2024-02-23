JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Sheriff T.K. Waters and Patrol District 4 Assistant Chief Eric Redgate, along with other members of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office will be at the Sheriff’s Neighborhood Crime Prevention Walk tomorrow, Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 10:30 a.m. in the Westside of Jacksonville, Duval County, Florida.

This is an opportunity for the members of the community to talk with the Sheriff and his Staff about crime in their area.

The walk will take place around the Timothy’s Landing Community, encompassing a walk through Melvin Road, Playschool Drive, Playschool Lane, and Playpen Drive, in the 32210 zip code.

Please meet at 7740 Melvin Road. Participants are also asked to park at 7740 Melvin Road and along Melvin Road near Playschool Drive.

crime prevention walk

