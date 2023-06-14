Shine a spotlight on our outstanding senior citizens

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The city of Jacksonville is working together with the Council on Elder Affairs to honor outstanding seniors in Jacksonville.

The outstanding men and women of the year are chosen as well as the Lifetime Achievement Award recipient which recognizes good work throughout the lifetime of the senior.

Do you know a senior that is doing outstanding work serving our community or their fellow seniors?

Help ensure a deserving senior gets recognized for our annual Senior Citizen of the Year Awards by clicking here.

