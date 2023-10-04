Shock rock at the Amp tonight; Alice Cooper set to bring Halloween to its knees

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Alice Cooper is synonymous with over-the-top, 70s and 80s shock rock. From boa constrictors and guillotines to electric chairs and mutilated dolls, St. Augustine is in for a pre-Halloween treat.

While heavy hitters such as “Hello Hooray (1973),” “I’m Eighteen (1971),” and “Billion Dollar Babies (1973)” still send shockwaves through fans to this day, Cooper has been busy writing, producing, and performing new material.

Cooper hasn’t rested. According to the Amp’s website, his February 2021 album “Detroit Stories” is inspired by the garage rock music of Detroit in the late 1960s, including several classic covers of Detroit hits from that era.

It doesn’t stop with his most recent release. In twenty-plus years into the new millennium, Cooper has written and recorded the albums “Brutal Plane,” “Dragon Town,” “The Eyes of Alice Cooper,” “Dirty Diamonds,” “Along Came a Sprider,” Welcome 2 My Nightmare,” 2017s “Paranormal,” and 2018s “Live at L’Olumpia Paris.

If you are a mega fan, a casual listener, or just someone who wants to prepare for a wild Halloween with fitting music, tickets are still available but selling out quickly. Cooper will enter the AMP on Wed., Oct. 4 and is set to crush the stage at 8 p.m.

