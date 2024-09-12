Shooting investigation in Jacksonville Beach

Jacksonville Beach, Fla. — Jacksonville Beach police need your help solving a crime.

Investigators are looking for the man pictured above. They call him a person of interest.

They believe he has information about a shooting that happened on May 27 in the Jacksonville Beach Central Business District.

Action News Jax is working to learn more details about the shooting.

In the meantime, if you recognize the man, contact Detective B. Burrell at bburrell@jaxbeachfl.net or call 904-270-1674.

