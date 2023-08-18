Shooting in Norwood ‘s Barney Browning Park, one person shot sources say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There’s a large police presence on the Northside at Barney Browning Park.

Sources have told Action News Jax that there was a shooting and someone was hit by gunfire.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department says that one person has been transported to a local hospital in serious condition.

