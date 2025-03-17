Shootout outside Royal Inn in Glynn County leaves one man injured

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — One man was injured after getting into a shootout with another person outside the Royal Inn early Sunday morning, according to the Glynn County Police Department.

The inn is located on New Jesup Highway in Brunswick.

Police said they first responded to the scene around 4:24 A.M. after getting reports of gunshots in the inn’s parking lot.

One man was found with multiple gunshots and taken to the Southeast Georgia Health System Brunswick Campus. He was later taken to another hospital for further treatment and is expected to recover.

Officers determined through interviews and surveillance video that the victim had exchanged gunfire with another person at the inn.

While no arrests have been announced yet, GCPD said it believes arrests will be made “in the near future.”

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Glynn County Police Department at its non-emergency number, (912) 554-3645. You can also leave an anonymous tip through Silent Witness at (912) 264-1333.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.