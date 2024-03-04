Shop, mingle, and socialize with your pups at fourth annual Mutt Market in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Looking to do a little shopping with your furry friends? Maybe grab a bite to eat while you stroll?

The Jacksonville Humane Society is inviting you to attend the 4th annual Mutt Market on March 23.

Shoppers will enjoy a local vendor market, food trucks, JHS’ famous $10 pet supply fill-a-bag, a free pet photography booth, and much more.

Attendees can also get in on a silent auction for dozens of unique items. A raffle will also be available for your chance to win a JHS swag basket.

Donations will be welcomed at the “fill-a-truck” donation drive. Those who participate will receive one free raffle ticket for their generosity.

“Mutt Market provides us with the opportunity to celebrate our love of pets with our community,” JHS CEO Denise Deisler explained. “It will be a day of shopping, fun, and adventure for everyone, while also raising awareness for the JHS mission and finding new, loving homes for pets in our care. We can’t wait to see you there!”

You are invited to bring your pet but all animals must remain on a leash.

The 2024 Mutt Market will be held at 8464 Beach Blvd., Sat., March 23, 2024, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Registration for the event is optional and there is no cost to attend but donations are appreciated and will go to support the homeless dogs and cats in the community.

To register for tickets or learn more about event details, visit jaxhumane.org/muttmarket2024. The first 250 RSVPs will receive a FREE Wag Bag filled with items for you and your pet.

2024 Mutt Market Admission is free to attend the 4th annual Mutt Market and donations are welcomed. (Jacksonville Humane Society)

