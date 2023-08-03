To show appreciation, all Florida teachers are invited to Marineland

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fl — As part of Marineland’s Teacher Appreciation Weekend, all Florida teachers are invited to the end-of-summer appreciation event.

With their Florida Educator ID, all teachers will be able to get into Dolphin Adventures on August 5 and 6.

Admission for the teacher and one guest is free and participation in our Meet and Greet, Dolphin Encounter, and Swim Adventure programs is 50% off.

Advanced reservations for both admission and dolphin interactions are required and can be made by phone at (407) 563-4701 or by email at education@marineland.net.

Educators will also get a sneak peek into Marineland’s educational programming plans for the 2023 - 2024 school year.

Marineland Dolphin Adventures

