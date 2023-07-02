Single engine plane made an emergency landing near JIA

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — According to Jacksonville International Airport Officials, there was a single-engine Cessna that had to make an emergency landing on Pecan Road Park.

The plane had three passengers in it, two students and a flight instructor.

No injuries were reported.

