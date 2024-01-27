SJC Parks Foundation, Rotary Club of Ponte Vedra team up to improve community recreation facilities

PONTE VEDRA, Fla. — In a move aimed at enhancing recreational amenities for the local community, the St. Johns County Parks Foundation has announced a new partnership with the Rotary Club of Ponte Vedra.

The Rotary Club of Ponte Vedra made a substantial donation to the St. Johns County Parks Foundation on January 23rd at 9:00 a.m. at Nocatee Fields. This generous contribution will play a pivotal role in advancing community recreation resources.

At the heart of this partnership lies the acquisition of a cutting-edge water bottle refill station, generously funded by the Rotary Club of Ponte Vedra. The station is slated to be installed at Nocatee Fields in Ponte Vedra, serving as a valuable resource for individuals utilizing the facilities.

Josh Hull, President of the Rotary Club of Ponte Vedra, expressed sincere appreciation for the chance to give back to the community. “Our club members are active users of Nocatee Fields, and we’re thrilled to have the opportunity to contribute to the enhancement of these facilities,” Hull remarked. “This initiative aligns perfectly with our Rotary mission of ‘Service Above Self’ and addresses the crucial need for access to clean drinking water.”

Michael F. Payne, Sr., Executive Director of the St. Johns County Parks Foundation, lauded the swift action taken by the Rotary Club of Ponte Vedra. “We are thrilled by the proactive approach demonstrated by the Rotary of Ponte Vedra in addressing a pressing community need,” Payne stated. “This partnership exemplifies the spirit of collaboration and underscores our shared commitment to improving the well-being of our residents.”

Both organizations are confident that this collaboration will have a lasting impact, fostering a sense of community engagement and bolstering the overall quality of life for St. Johns County residents.

