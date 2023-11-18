SJC Public Library’s ‘Food for Fines’ program returns until December 22

ST. JOHNS, Fla. — The St. Johns County Public Library announces the return of its eagerly awaited “Food for Fines” program, providing library patrons the chance to positively impact both their records and local families in need.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The process is straightforward: donate a non-perishable, unexpired food item, and the library will waive $2 in overdue fines. This initiative not only enables patrons to clear their records but also contributes to stocking the St. Johns County Health and Human Services Food Pantry.

Participation is open to everyone, regardless of fines on their account. Patrons are encouraged to bring in as many items as possible to maximize the reduction of overdue fines. The program, now an annual tradition, not only helps patrons alleviate financial burdens but also serves as a crucial support system for St. Johns County families facing food insecurity.

Library officials stress that the Food for Fines program specifically addresses overdue fines and excludes fees related to damaged or lost items. However, the program provides an excellent opportunity for the community to come together, foster goodwill, and make a meaningful impact during the holiday season.

For more information about the Food for Fines program and other services offered by the St. Johns County Public Library, interested individuals can visit the official website at www.sjcpls.org.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.