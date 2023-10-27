SJCFR collecting donations to make Firefighters Memorial Wall a reality

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Plans to construct the Firefighters Memorial Wall in St. Johns County is now one step closer to becoming a reality.

SJCFR shared a Facebook post asking the community to come together and donate to help fund and maintain the Fallen Firefighter Memorial.

“This solemn monument will serve as a place where we may pay tribute to and honor our fallen brethren and sisters of the department,” SJCFR said. “Their memory will be preserved and respected by this permanent tribute.”

The website for The St. Johns County Firefighters Benevolent Fund said it was founded in 2010 with the purpose of providing another layer of care for the community.

To help the department raise funds for “A Place to Remember Our Fallen” scan the QR code in the flyer at the top of this story or visit the St. Johns County Firefighters Benevolent Fund webpage by clicking here.

