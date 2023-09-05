SJCFR said swimmer at Anastasia State Park in critical condition

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Fire Rescue said that it responded to a call earlier this afternoon of a swimmer in distress.

SJCFR and St. Johns County Marine Patrol arrived in the area of Anastasia State Park. Responders immediately entered the water and were able to bring the swimmer to shore.

A spokesperson for SJCFR said that once on shore, additional emergency crews began medical care. The swimmer was then transported to a local hospital and is listed in critical condition.

When Action News Jax receives more information this story will be updated.

