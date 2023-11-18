SJCS celebrated their newest citizens academy graduates

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office celebrated their newest citizens academy graduates, Class 38.

The citizen law enforcement academy is part of an effort to give the community a better understanding of how the agency works.

Read: Jacksonville police investigating deadly 24th Street shooting

The next course begins in February.

Read: Dash cam, body cam, 911 calls released by St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office in Davis Park shooting

If you would like to be a part of Class 39 you can apply here .

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Waste Pro of Florida sued by EEOC over allegations of racial discrimination at Jacksonville office

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.