MASSIVE FIRE: Sky Action News is over a building fire on Arlington Expressway

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - UPDATE 6:40 P.M. - The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said that the building fire is under control.
Command has now called this fire under control.— MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) November 13, 2019
UPDATE 6:35 P.M. - The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department has called the fire marshal to the building fire.
Command has requested the fire marshal.— MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) November 13, 2019
ORIGINAL - Sky Action News Jax is over a massive fire on Arlington Expressway.
The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said its crews are at a commercial building fire on Arlington Expressway.
Crews are responding to a commercial building fire in the 5800 block of Arlington expressway...E19 is on scene advising that fire is showing....more crews are en route.— MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) November 13, 2019
