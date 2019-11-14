  • MASSIVE FIRE: Sky Action News is over a building fire on Arlington Expressway

    By: April Wilson , Action News Jax

    Updated:

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - UPDATE 6:40 P.M. - The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said that the building fire is under control. 

    UPDATE 6:35 P.M. - The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department has called the fire marshal to the building fire. 

    ORIGINAL - Sky Action News Jax is over a massive fire on Arlington Expressway. 

    The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said its crews are at a commercial building fire on Arlington Expressway. 

