Small businesses left looking for answers Thursday amid Square outage

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Small businesses across the country Thursday were left without a way to get paid, as the digital payment service, Square, experienced a global outage.

“Nobody carries a checkbook anymore, it almost seems archaic,” said Kelsey Plocinski, the owner of Thrive Beauty Lounge. “I even have clients who don’t carry cards anymore, everything’s on their phone. So they just tap their phone on my little Square pad and pay me that way.”

Plocinski has been a small business owner in St. Augustine’s World Golf Village for around a year now and told Action News Jax she also uses Square for appointment bookings at her salon. Due to the outage, Plocinski said it meant possibly losing new clients for her and small businesses alike.

“Clients who were trying to book, who would be new clients, could not book or access me at all and that could be frustrating for them, so they could move on to the next salon or next business,” Plocinski explained.

Square just this morning provided a statement apologizing for the inconvenience and promising to look for ways to address the issue in the future, though Plocinski also said Square’s customer services lines were down all day yesterday when the outage was ongoing, voicing frustration with the experience.

Action News Jax reached out to the company for a statement on the reported customer service issues for Plocinski and a company spokesperson provided the statement below:

“Thanks for reaching out. Nothing to share beyond we posted on Twitter: Square here and Cash App here. We are also continuing to post updates at http://issquareup.com and https://status.cash.app/ as we have more to share.”

Updates on the status of Square’s services can also be found by clicking here.

