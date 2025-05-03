Smelling smoke? It’s likely a wildfire in Marion County

If you smell smoke on Saturday morning, a wildfire burning in Marion County could be the reason why.

The Florida Forest Service was able to contain a wildfire burning near Highway 314 overnight.

Evacuation orders in the area have been lifted.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Photo released of knives found at the scene of officer-involved shooting on Jacksonville’s Westside

So far, there have been no reports of structures damaged.

Firefighters will continue to monitor the area, and smoke could impact traffic.

Read: Warm weekend with some much-needed rain

#firstalertwx if you’re smelling smoke in Duval Co & nearby areas, it’s likely because if a large wildfire in Marion Co about 130 miles SW of Jacksonville @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews https://t.co/iHkFra7UDt — Mike Buresh (@MikeFirstAlert) May 3, 2025

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.