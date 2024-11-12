Sources: CSX executive leading choice to replace EWU president on the JEA board

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Sources tell Action News Jax’s Ben Becker that an executive with CSX is the leading candidate to fill the open board seat at JEA.

Becker has learned that Arthur Adams is the front-runner for the board seat at the city-owned utility.

Adams, who has been with CSX since 2007, is currently the railroad company’s senior vice president of sales and marketing.

Action News Jax first told you Monday that Edward Waters University president Zachary Faison resigned from the board last week.

It’s after Faison said the JEA board chair “reneged” on a verbal agreement to allow Faison to attend meetings virtually because of his other responsibilities.

Faison has missed 10 of 18 board meetings in the past two years, and the Jacksonville City Council was considering removing him from the board.

Becker reached out to Adams and is waiting to hear back.

City Council president Randy White is responsible for making a nomination, and that person has to be approved by City Council.

