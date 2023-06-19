Southbank storage facility vote postponed, neighbors working with developer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A years-long fight to keep a storage facility out of the Southbank hit a slight delay during last week’s city council meeting.

Council members voted to postpone the vote until next Tuesday’s meeting to allow neighbors to form a possible compromise with the developer.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

“Nobody supports this project, wants it or needs it,” Lauren Carlucci, president of the San Marco Preservation Society, said during a committee meeting earlier this month.

“Storage facilities are dead spaces. They don’t create foot traffic,” Council Member LeAnna Cumber, who represents the area, said.

The developer is reserving the first floor of the proposed facility, at the corner of Prudential and Hendricks Avenue, for retail and office space.

“Our objective is to add value to the neighborhood. To add activity to the neighborhood,” said Boyd Simpson. Simpson is the president of the development group behind the project. He told council members that it will add real estate tax to the area and far more opportunities for retail.

The debate dates back a few years when the proposal would have originally changed the entire downtown overlay to allow for storage units. It was banned from the overlay in a bill that passed in 2019.

READ: Fight against downtown storage facilities returns, neighbors voice concern at town hall

“Part of I think why we take one step forward and two steps back is because we come up with a plan and then don’t follow it,” Cumber told Action News Jax’s Robert Grant.

Steven Diebenow, who represents the developer, said more than 5,000 storage units have been approved downtown after the overlay was created.

The new bill doesn’t change the overlay but does re-zone a piece of property on the Southbank, which is still part of the overlay. Some neighbors fear that will create what they said is an unwanted precedent

“We have to have the right development,” Cumber argued.

Neighbors and the San Marco Preservation Society worked to include housing units in the development. Developers did not move forward with that plan but did offer a rooftop dining option which many neighbors argued was not enough compromise.

The vote last week was postponed to allow time for neighbors to continue negotiating. The proposal will go back before the council next Tuesday and will include any changes agreed upon. The bill will also include a public hearing before a vote to follow. It will also be the last meeting for Cumber who is at the end of her term.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.