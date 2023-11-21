Southside mail center vandalized, neighbors left weeks without mail delivery

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Postal service delivery is a service many neighbors take for granted. But hundreds of residents in a Southside community said USPS isn’t delivering and it’s been a problem for weeks.

Countryside Village includes more than 600 mobile home lots.

“It’s like a little city back there,” Debbie Diaz, a resident, said. Right now, none of them are getting their mail delivered.

A note on the community’s mail center said, “Due to the recent vandalism of the mail room, we kindly ask that you come up to the Pottsburgh Post Office at 10700 Beach Boulevard to collect your mail and any packages. It’s for the safety and security of your personal mail.”

A lock on the mail room’s door was broken and neighbors said it hadn’t been fixed in weeks.

Even going to the post office, Diaz said she’s not getting the amount of mail she’s used to. “Oh, it’s terrible. We’re expecting things in the mail and haven’t gotten them.”

“When you go to the post office — it’s always a long line you have to wait in. When you have mail delivered at your box — you can go down, unlock the door, get your mail, and go back home,” another neighbor said.

Some residents reached out to Action News Jax after we reported on a different mail problem at a North Jacksonville complex. After our story aired, USPS started to deliver.

At Countryside Village, management told us it’s on the postal service to fix the lock.

In a statement, a USPS representative said, “The security and sanctity of the mail is of paramount importance to the U.S. Postal Service. Local postal management is aware of an ongoing issue at the Countryside Village Mobile Home Park, located at 10960 Beach Blvd Jacksonville, FL 32246. Appropriate steps have been taken to address the situation and we appreciate our customers’ patience. In the interim, customers may pick up their mail at the Pottsburg Post Office, located at 10700 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville, FL, 32246 Monday – Friday 8:30 am – 5:00 pm and Saturday 9:00 am – 1:00 pm. We regret any inconvenience that may have been caused.”

