Southwest says plane damaged after hitting light pole at JIA, same day Delta flight was diverted

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville International Airport reported that a second plane ran into issues on Wednesday.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Southwest Airlines confirmed the details that flight 5122 originating from Houston Hobby to Jacksonville made contact with a light poll during taxing.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“During that maneuvering, it appears the left wing-tip of the aircraft made contact with an off-pavement light pole,” a spokesperson for Southwest said. “The aircraft was reviewed before being towed to a gate and now is removed from service for additional maintenance.”

Plane problems Southwest flight 5122 collided with a light poll at JIA.

Air traffic control was directing the plane’s crew to a holding pad awaiting gate clearance before the accident took place.

Read: Delta flight headed to Miami diverts to JAX airport after plane experiences loss of cabin pressure

“We are working to take care of the 172 customers on board, along with our crew of six,” Southwest said in a statement. “Safety is our highest priority, and we apologize for the inconvenience.”

On Wednesday, Action News Jax also told you about a Delta flight that made an emergency landing at JIA after suffering a cabin pressure issue.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

That flight was carrying 186 passengers on its way to Miami before being diverted to Jacksonville. Delta officials said that no one on that flight suffered injuries.