SpaceX announces new launch date for delayed Polaris Dawn mission

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla — SpaceX has announced a new date for its much-anticipated Polaris Dawn mission, now targeting Tuesday, September 10, at 3:38 a.m. ET, from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, weather permitting.

This private space mission, delayed several times due to weather, will send the Crew Dragon spacecraft to the highest Earth orbit since the Apollo program, aiming to break multiple records.

The mission, led by billionaire Jared Isaacman, is notable for its planned first-ever private spacewalk. The crew includes Scott Poteet as pilot, along with Sarah Gillis and Anna Menon as mission specialists. The five-day mission will also involve scientific experiments to test Starlink’s laser communications and research the effects of space travel on human health.

Following the Falcon 9 launch, the rocket’s first stage is scheduled to land on the drone ship A Shortfall of Gravitas in the Atlantic Ocean. Currently, weather conditions offer a 40% chance of favorable launch conditions, with additional monitoring of splashdown sites for the return

