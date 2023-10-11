Special guests Christian Kirk and Trevor Lawrence will be on Jaguars All Access on Thursday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Your official Jaguars stations are gearing up for a mega show on Thursday, Oct. 12.

Brent Martineau, Jeff Lageman, and special guests, Jags wide receiver Christian Kirk and quarterback Trevor Lawrence will be on Jaguars All Access.

Yes, you read that right! Our Jaguars starting quarterback will be in the guest spot as the guys break down the big wins in London against the Falcons and the Bills and look ahead to the Colts.

Get to Strings Sports Brewery early if you want a seat because the place will be packed as Trevor gets in on the action. If you can’t make it, be sure to tune into FOX30 at 7 p.m.