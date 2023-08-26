‘Speed Kills:’ Four dead after fiery crash on Jacksonville’s deadliest road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Four people are dead and another is left fighting for their life after a fiery crash in Jacksonville’s southside Saturday morning.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened near the intersection of University Boulevard and Terry Road around 2:18 a.m. on Saturday when a two-door Audi went speeding through a turn onto University Boulevard, lost control, and crashed into a light pole before catching on fire.

This crash also happened just a few feet away from a crash ten days ago that claimed the lives of both the car’s driver and lone passenger.

“You’re safer walking across the street than you are driving around these streets,” passerby Scott Jackson told Action News Saturday morning. “It’s horrible … and they’re gonna come flying right back through again.”

A recent Action News Jax report also revealed that University Boulevard is Jacksonville’s deadliest road, with ten people having died on the road so far this year.

At Saturday morning’s press conference regarding this latest tragedy, JSO outlined that it’s an issue they’re looking to address, but also identified a common culprit in many of the crashes along that specific intersection.

“We’re going to get together with the engineers and see what can be done,” reassured Lt. Nassim Mana. “But obviously all the three incidents that we’ve had, excessive speed is involved … speed kills.”

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says Saturday’s crash now brings the death toll on Duval County roads so far this year to 124.

