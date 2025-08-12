Sporting JAX announce new partnership that “will enhance both fan and player experiences”

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — As its regular season debut inches closer, Sporting Club Jacksonville announces a partnership with equipment rental company Sunbelt Rentals. Sporting JAX says this partnership will make Sunbelt Rentals the Official Equipment Rental Partner for the club for the 2025-2026 season.

The organization says this partnership will enhance experiences for both fans and players, including the Sunbelt Rentals VIP Village, fan cool zones, player cool zones, supporting training operations with specialized equipment and utility vehicles at Episcopal High School of Jacksonville’s Knights Campus, and providing support for the Sporting JAX Player Village and Youth Soccer Academy.

“We are thrilled to welcome Sunbelt Rentals to the Sporting JAX family as our Official Equipment Rental Partner,” says Sporting JAX President and CEO Steve Livingstone. “Their expertise and commitment to powering progress aligns with our mission of building a world-class professional club on and off the field. Sunbelt’s support will play a vital role in delivering a top-tier fan experience while meeting the daily operational needs of our team and facilities.”

“Sporting JAX is making history by bringing women’s professional sports to the First Coast, and we’re honored to play a part in that journey,” says Shawn Fugatt, Market Sales Leader for Sunbelt Rentals. “Just like this team, Sunbelt Rentals is built on performance, reliability, and delivering results. We’re proud to power the club’s first season and help create a fan and player experience Jacksonville can be proud of.”

Sporting JAX will make its regular season debut on August 23 at UNF’s Hodges Stadium against DC Power FC. Tickets are on sale now.