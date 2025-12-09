Sporting JAX announces season ticket pricing for inaugural men’s season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Sporting Club Jacksonville is announcing the season ticket pricing for the men’s inaugural season in the USL Championship League.

Season ticket packages for the 18 home games start at $10 per match for student tickets, tickets in the supporters section are $12 per match, and general admission is $13 per match. Prices increase for different sections of Hodges Stadium.

“There’s already a tremendous amount of interest and excitement around our first USL Championship season, and we want to ensure that every fan and every family feels invited and able to be part of it,” says Tim Hensley, Sporting JAX’s Vice President of Ticket Sales and Service. “By offering thousands of seats at $20 or less, with starting prices as low as $10 per match, we’re ensuring our supporters get exceptional value without surprises. It’s simple, it’s transparent, and it’s built for fans.”

Sporting JAX says season ticket holders will receive several benefits, including a 20% discount on Sporting JAX merchandise, invitations to member-exclusive events, discounted single-match tickets, interest-free payment plans, and priority access to playoff tickets. The club says fans can secure their tickets with a $25 deposit.

You can find more information on season tickets and place your deposit on the Sporting JAX website or call 904-860-KICK (5425).

Sporting JAX’s Men’s team will make their debut in the 2026 USL Championship League in March.

