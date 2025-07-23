Sporting JAX move up ticket sale date, announce home game themes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Sporting Club Jacksonville announced it sold over 6,000 season tickets as the team is set to make its inaugural season is set to kick off next month. Sporting JAX says, because of this demand, the club will move its public on-sale date for single-match tickets from August 1 to July 24. The club also announced that each home game at UNF’s Hodges Stadium will feature a theme night.

“We’ve been floored by the incredible response from the First Coast community since launching our season ticket sales in April,” says Sporting JAX President and CEO Steve Livingstone. “With rising demand and only 9,400 seats at Hodges Stadium, we want everyone to have a chance to be part of this historic first season. But our club has always stood for something bigger than soccer, and our themed match nights reflect the spirit of the First Coast to ensure every fan feels seen, inspired, and connected.”

▶ Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews

Sporting JAX announce theme nights

Sporting JAX announced the following theme nights for the club’s preseason and regular season matches:

Preseason Matches: International Women’s Soccer Series, presented by Visit Jacksonville

Saturday, Aug. 2: vs. Hibernian FC (Scotland)

Inaugural Match: Sporting JAX takes the field for the very first time to face off against Scottish Women’s Premier League champions Hibernian Women FC.

Sunday, Aug. 10: vs. Wrexham AFC (Wales)

Superhero Night/Back to School: Celebrating educators and students with a night of fun, giveaways, and a cameo by Deadpool!

2025/2026 Inaugural Season Home Match Schedule

Saturday, Aug. 23: vs. DC Power FC (Home Opener)

First official Gainbridge Super League match: Presented by Ascension St. Vincent’s, experience the excitement of the league’s first match with pre-game festivities, Fan Zone debut, and a spectacular post-match fireworks show.

Saturday, Sep. 6: vs. Dallas Trinity FC

Healthcare & Hispanic Heritage Night: Honoring healthcare heroes and celebrating Hispanic heritage across our region.

Saturday, Sept. 13: vs. Carolina Ascent FC

International Night: A global celebration through food, music, and community.

Saturday, Oct. 18: vs. Tampa Bay Sun FC

Soccer For All/Disability Awareness Night: A night for fans and athletes of all abilities, along with the club’s Florida Cup rivalry series kickoff.

Saturday, Nov. 22: vs. Fort Lauderdale United FC

Military Appreciation Night: Saluting active-duty service members and veterans with powerful tributes and in-game recognition.

Saturday, Dec. 13: vs. Fort Lauderdale United FC

Youth Sports Night presented by adidas: Highlighting future stars of the game with special appearances and programming for local youth teams and clubs.

Saturday, Dec. 20: vs. Tampa Bay Sun FC

Holiday Celebration: Festive fun for the whole family with seasonal entertainment, holiday giveaways, and joyful surprises.

Saturday, Jan. 31: vs. Carolina Ascent FC

Heroes Night presented by Ascension St. Vincent’s: Honoring first responders, healthcare workers and everyday heroes who make a difference in our community.

Saturday, Feb. 7: vs. DC Power FC

Lift Every Voice Celebration: A tribute to Black heritage, leadership, and legacy across Jacksonville and beyond.

Wednesday, Feb. 11: vs. Spokane Zephyr FC

Student Night presented by UNF: A high-energy night dedicated to students with discounts and giveaways.

Saturday, Mar. 28: vs. Spokane Zephyr FC

Women in Jax: Recognizing women who lead, inspire, and shape the future in sports, business, and beyond.

Saturday, April 4: vs. Brooklyn FC

High School Soccer Night presented by Episcopal School of Jacksonville: Showcasing the talent and passion of high school soccer programs throughout the First Coast.

Saturday, April 25 vs. Lexington SC

Faith & Family Night: A night of fellowship, shared values, and uplifting community moments.

Sunday, May 3 vs. Brooklyn FC

Fan Appreciation Night: A heartfelt thank you to the best fans in the league, featuring surprise giveaways and celebration-worthy moments.

[This post is based largely on a press release from Sporting JAX]