Sporting JAX promotes Mark Warburton, parts ways with CEO Livingstone

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Sporting Club Jacksonville announced it’s promoting Mark Warburton to President of Soccer. The club added that as part of the transition, it’s parting ways with CEO Steve Livingstone.

“Mark has been an integral part of building our soccer identity and vision from the ground up,” said Sporting JAX Majority Owner and Chairman Ricky Caplin. “His global experience, leadership, and relationships across the game will be instrumental as we continue to establish Sporting JAX as a destination club and deepen our connections with international and strategic partners.”

“This is a pivotal moment for Sporting JAX,” said Warburton. “We are building something truly special in Jacksonville — a club with ambition, community at its core, and a clear pathway to success. I’m honored to step into this role and continue driving our vision forward, both on the pitch and through meaningful global partnerships.”

As for the departure of the former CEO, Sporting JAX said, “Livingstone has been a key contributor in building Sporting JAX into what it is today, and the club thanks him for his leadership and contributions while wishing him the best in his future endeavors.”

Sporting JAX’s women’s team is currently in 1st place in the Gainbridge Super League with 40 points, with eight games remaining. The club’s next game is on March 28 against Spokane Zephyr FC at UNF’s Hodges Stadium.

The men’s team kicked off its inaugural season in the USL Championship earlier this month. The club hopes to get its first-ever win on March 25 against Miami FC at Hodges Stadium.

Tickets for both games are on sale now.

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