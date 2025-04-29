Sporting JAX to unveil inaugural uniforms at free Fan Fest at Friendship Fountain

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Sporting Club Jacksonville is teaming up with Adidas to unveil its inaugural uniforms on May 13 at its free Fan Fest at the Friendship Fountain in Downtown Jacksonville. The unveiling for the United Soccer League’s Northeast Florida expansion franchise will kick off at 5 P.M followed by Fan Fest from 6 to 8 P.M. Fans will see the home and away jerseys for the USL W League and League Two teams during a runway show featuring Sporting JAX players.

Fan Fest will also include live music and entertainment, food sampling from Sporting JAX partners, The Bearded Pig and Island Wing Company, beer tasting from Grace Note Brewing, player appearances, and Sporting JAX giveaways.

“Unveiling our new Adidas kits marks a defining milestone in the evolution of our club,” says Steve Livingstone, President and CEO of Sporting JAX. “From the youngest players in our academy to our rising professional squads, these kits represent the passion, pride and heartbeat of our diverse community. We are honored to share this moment alongside our players and supporters as we look ahead and step boldly onto the field.”

Over 10,000 players from Sporting JAX Soccer Academy will be the first to wear the inaugural Adidas uniforms beginning in May.

You can find more information on Fan Fest on Sporting JAX’s website. Season tickets for the inaugural season of the USL Super League are also on sale at the team’s website or you can call 904-863-KICK (5425)

The debut season for the women’s team will kick off in August at UNF’s Hodges Stadium.

