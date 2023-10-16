Local

SPOTLIGHT: Busy weekend at Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts

By Rich Jones, News 104.5 WOKV

Jacksonville, Fl — The Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts will be very busy this week and weekend, with performances as well as the Jacksonville Symphony.

Tuesday, October 17:

FSCJ Artist Series: Eaglemania - 7:30 pm - Moran Theater

Thursday, October 19:

Sulzbacher: Transformations 2023 - 5:30 pm - Moran Theater

Friday, October 20:

Gabriel Iglesias: Don’t Worry Be Fluffy - 8:00 - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Jacksonville Symphony: Beethoven, Brahms & Dinnerstein - 7:30 pm - Jacoby Symphony Hall

The Jax City Blues Festival - 8:00 pm - Moran Theater

Saturday, October 21:

Bethune-Cookman University vs. Southern University - 4:00 pm - EverBank Stadium

Jacksonville Icemen vs. Florida Everblades - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Jacksonville Symphony: Beethoven, Brahms & Dinnerstein - 7:30 pm - Jacoby Symphony Hall

Raphael Saadiq Revisits Tony! Toni! Toné! - Just Me and You Tour 2023 - 8:00 pm - Moran Theater

Sunday, October 22:

