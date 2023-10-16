SPOTLIGHT: Busy weekend at Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts

Jacksonville, Fl — The Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts will be very busy this week and weekend, with performances as well as the Jacksonville Symphony.
Tuesday, October 17:
FSCJ Artist Series: Eaglemania - 7:30 pm - Moran Theater
Thursday, October 19:
Sulzbacher: Transformations 2023 - 5:30 pm - Moran Theater
Friday, October 20:
Gabriel Iglesias: Don’t Worry Be Fluffy - 8:00 - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Jacksonville Symphony: Beethoven, Brahms & Dinnerstein - 7:30 pm - Jacoby Symphony Hall
The Jax City Blues Festival - 8:00 pm - Moran Theater
Saturday, October 21:
Bethune-Cookman University vs. Southern University - 4:00 pm - EverBank Stadium
Jacksonville Icemen vs. Florida Everblades - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Raphael Saadiq Revisits Tony! Toni! Toné! - Just Me and You Tour 2023 - 8:00 pm - Moran Theater
Sunday, October 22: