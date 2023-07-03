SPOTLIGHT: Celebrating Independence Day, Careathon Week in Jacksonville

Jacksonville, Fl — The long holiday weekend continues with several Independence Day-themed events throughout NE Florida. Friday is the 9th annual Careathon presented by Duval Asphalt with all proceeds benefitting local pediatric cancer patients.

Monday, July 3:

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Durham Bulls - Gates open at 4:30 pm; First pitch at 6:05 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark

Tuesday, July 4:

Fourth of July at Riverside Arts Market - 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm - Riverside Arts Market

Jacksonville’s Fourth of July fireworks celebration will return this year at five locations throughout the city: Independence Day Fireworks displays throughout NE Florida

Jacksonville Beach 4th of July Fireworks - Starting at 9:00 pm - Jacksonville Beach

Wednesday, July 5:

First Wednesday Art Walk Downtown - 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm - Downtown Jacksonville

Matchbox Twenty with Matt Nathanson - 7:30 pm - Daily’s Place

Thursday, July 6:

WXXJ Presents: Sad Summer Fest - 2:00 pm - Daily’s Place

Riley Green with special guests Corey Smith & Channing Wilson - 6:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Friday, July 7:

U.S. Taekwondo National Championships - Prime Osborn Convention Center

IllumiNights Summer Spectacle - 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm - Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens

120th Anniversary Ride Home Official Stop Bike Night - Baymeadows - 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm - Adamec Harley-Davidson

Saturday, July 8:

FSCJ Artist Series: Bluey’s Big Play - 2:00 pm and 6:00 pm - Moran Theater

MOCA Kids Art Lab - 12:00 pm - 1:30 pm - MOCA Jacksonville

U.S. Taekwondo National Championships - Prime Osborn Convention Center

Sunday, July 9:

FSCJ Artist Series: Bluey’s Big Play - 2:00 pm and 6:00 pm - Moran Theater

U.S. Taekwondo National Championships - Prime Osborn Convention Center

Monday, July 10:

U.S. Taekwondo National Championships - Prime Osborn Convention Center



