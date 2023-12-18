SPOTLIGHT: Christmas weekend in NE Florida

Jacksonville, Fl — Deck the Chairs will light Latham Plaza once again Tuesday, following the weekend storm system. Deck the Chairs runs through January 1 in Jacksonville Beach.
Dazzling Nights continues through December 29 at the Jacksonville Arboretum and Gardens.
The Vendaros Circus returns to Northeast Florida with a run of shows December 20 through January 1.
Wednesday, December 20:
Venardos Circus - Let’s Build a Dream Tour - 7:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Jacksonville Icemen vs. Florida Everblades - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Wheel of Fortune LIVE! - 7:30 pm - Moran Theater
Thursday, December 21:
North Beaches Art Walk - 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm - Beaches Town Center
Sip and Stroll Presented by PNC - 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm - Southbank Riverwalk
Vagabond Holiday Flea at MOSH - 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm - Museum of Science and History
Colors of the Wild + Holiday Market - 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm - Jacksonville Zoo
Trans-Siberian Orchestra: The Ghosts of Christmas Eve 2023 - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Friday, December 22:
Jacksonville Icemen vs. South Carolina Stingrays - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena