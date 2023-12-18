Local

SPOTLIGHT: Christmas weekend in NE Florida

By Rich Jones, News 104.5 WOKV

Deck the Chairs

Jacksonville, Fl — Deck the Chairs will light Latham Plaza once again Tuesday, following the weekend storm system. Deck the Chairs runs through January 1 in Jacksonville Beach.

Dazzling Nights continues through December 29 at the Jacksonville Arboretum and Gardens.

The Vendaros Circus returns to Northeast Florida with a run of shows December 20 through January 1.

Wednesday, December 20:

Venardos Circus - Let’s Build a Dream Tour - 7:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Jacksonville Icemen vs. Florida Everblades - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Wheel of Fortune LIVE! - 7:30 pm - Moran Theater

Thursday, December 21:

North Beaches Art Walk - 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm - Beaches Town Center

Sip and Stroll Presented by PNC - 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm - Southbank Riverwalk

Vagabond Holiday Flea at MOSH - 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm - Museum of Science and History

Colors of the Wild + Holiday Market - 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm - Jacksonville Zoo

Trans-Siberian Orchestra: The Ghosts of Christmas Eve 2023 - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Friday, December 22:

Jacksonville Icemen vs. South Carolina Stingrays - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Rich Jones

Rich Jones, News 104.5 WOKV

Rich Jones is the Host of Jacksonville’s Morning News. Rich joined WOKV in October 2006. Rich is involved in many community organizations and causes. Rich and his wife, Noelle, have three children: Avery, Harper and Austen.

