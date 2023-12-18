SPOTLIGHT: Christmas weekend in NE Florida

Jacksonville, Fl — Deck the Chairs will light Latham Plaza once again Tuesday, following the weekend storm system. Deck the Chairs runs through January 1 in Jacksonville Beach.

Dazzling Nights continues through December 29 at the Jacksonville Arboretum and Gardens.

The Vendaros Circus returns to Northeast Florida with a run of shows December 20 through January 1.

Wednesday, December 20:

Venardos Circus - Let’s Build a Dream Tour - 7:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Jacksonville Icemen vs. Florida Everblades - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Wheel of Fortune LIVE! - 7:30 pm - Moran Theater

Thursday, December 21:

North Beaches Art Walk - 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm - Beaches Town Center

Sip and Stroll Presented by PNC - 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm - Southbank Riverwalk

Vagabond Holiday Flea at MOSH - 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm - Museum of Science and History

Colors of the Wild + Holiday Market - 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm - Jacksonville Zoo

Trans-Siberian Orchestra: The Ghosts of Christmas Eve 2023 - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Friday, December 22:

Jacksonville Icemen vs. South Carolina Stingrays - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena