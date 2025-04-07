SPOTLIGHT: Clay County Fair continues, Chicago returns to St. Augustine

Jacksonville, Fl — This is the second (and final) week of the Clay County Agricultural Fair. Since 1987 the Clay County Agricultural Fair has provided Clay County and Northeast Florida with an event that’s both fun and educational in a family atmosphere.

The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp continue their opening season homestand with a series against the Charlotte Knights, featuring promotions like women in sports night and youth sports day.

Monday, April 7:

Leonid & Friends The World’s Greatest Chicago Tribute - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Tuesday, April 8:

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Charlotte Knights - 7:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark

Old Crow Medicine Show Circle The Wagons Tour - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Wednesday, April 9:

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Charlotte Knights - 12:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark

Jagged Edge 25 Years of JE Heartbreak Tour - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Thursday, April 10:

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Charlotte Knights - 7:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark

Friday, April 11:

Fluid Dance - Prime Osborn Convention Center

Air Supply 50th Anniversary Tour - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Jacksonville Icemen v Savannah Ghost Pirates - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Charlotte Knights - 7:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark

Jax Symphony: John Williams: His Oscars, Grammys - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall

The Simon & Garfunkel Story (Touring) - 8:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

Saturday, April 12:

Menopause The Musical 2 - 3:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Charlotte Knights - 6:35 pm - VyStar Ballpark

Jacksonville Icemen v Savannah Ghost Pirates - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Charlie Berens: The Good Old Fashioned Tour - 5:00 pm and 8:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Terry Theater

Jax Symphony: John Williams: His Oscars, Grammys - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall

Orchestra Noir Y2K Meets 90′s Tour - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Fluid Dance - Prime Osborn Convention Center

Sunday, April 13:

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Charlotte Knights - 3:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark

Jacksonville Icemen v Savannah Ghost Pirates - 3:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Fluid Dance - Prime Osborn Convention Center

Dog Man: The Musical - 5:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Chicago - 7:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre















