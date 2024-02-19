SPOTLIGHT: Dancing with the Stars dazzles into Northeast Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Professional dancers from the popular series Dancing with the Stars will appear at the Thrasher-Horne Center for Dancing with the Stars: Live! The tour will feature dance performances from world-renowned dancers with season 32 favorite Harry Jowsey making an appearance.
Here is a full menu of events in NE Florida this week and weekend:
Tuesday, February 20:
The Frog Prince - 10:00 am - Florida Theatre
Wednesday, February 21:
Drake White featuring Adam Hood - 8:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Nickel Creek 2024 - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Thursday, February 22:
Dancing with the Stars: Live! - 7:30 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center
Napoleon Dynamite LIVE! 20th Anniversary Celebration - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre
Friday, February 23:
Showstopper: Dance Competition - Prime Osborn Convention Center
Jacksonville Symphony: Music of the Knights: Paul McCartney, Elton John & Andrew Lloyd Webber - 7:30 pm - Jacoby Symphony Hall
PBR 2024 - 7:45 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Chris Botti - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre
The Gibson Brothers - 8:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Saturday, February 24:
Showstopper: Dance Competition - Prime Osborn Convention Center
PBR 2024 - 6:45 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Jacksonville Symphony: Music of the Knights: Paul McCartney, Elton John & Andrew Lloyd Webber - 7:30 pm - Jacoby Symphony Hall
The Jerry Douglas Band - 8:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
MANIA: The ABBA Tribute - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Sunday, February 25:
Showstopper: Dance Competition - Prime Osborn Convention Center
Ana Popovic - 7:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Drew & Ellie Holcomb - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre
©2024 Cox Media Group