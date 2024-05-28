SPOTLIGHT: Dave Matthews Band, Jumbo Shrimp, Sharks this week/weekend

Jacksonville, Fl — May ends with some big names rolling through NE Florida including two nights of Dave Matthew Band at Daily’s Place. The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp are back home for a series against Durham. There is more to enjoy this week and weekend:

Tuesday, May 28:

Dave Matthews Band - 7:30 pm - Daily’s Place

Tye Tribbett - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre

Jumbo Shrimp vs. Durham Bulls - 7:05 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark

Wednesday, May 29:

Jumbo Shrimp vs. Durham Bulls - 7:05 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark

Dave Matthews Band - 7:30 pm - Daily’s Place

An Evening with Lee Asher - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Thursday, May 30:

Jumbo Shrimp vs. Durham Bulls - 7:05 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark

Untold Stories - Spring - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre

Friday, May 31:

Jumbo Shrimp vs. Durham Bulls - 7:05 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark

Tay Tay Laser Party Featuring DJ Swiftie - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Jacksonville Symphony: Michael Cavanaugh: The Music of Billy Joel & More - 7:30 pm - Jacoby Symphony Hall

Saturday, June 1:

Jumbo Shrimp vs. Durham Bulls - 6:35 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark

Jacksonville Sharks vs. Arizona Rattlers - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Jacksonville Symphony: Michael Cavanaugh: The Music of Billy Joel & More - 7:30 pm - Jacoby Symphony Hall

Parker McCollum - Burn it Down Tour - 7:30 pm - Daily’s Place

Mary Pauline Dance Conservatory 31st Annual Recital - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Sunday, June 2:

Jumbo Shrimp vs. Durham Bulls - 3:05 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark

Heather Loveland Dance Academy 10th Annual Spring Concert - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre



