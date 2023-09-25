SPOTLIGHT: Fall Home & Patio Show returns to Jacksonville

Jacksonville, Fl — Fall weather may not be in the air consistently, but the final weekend of September features several autumn-related staples including the Jacksonville Home and Patio Show at the Prime Osborn Convention Center.





Wednesday, September 27:

Silver Space Series: The Big Cover Up: Shining a Light on Solar Eclipses - 9:00 am - 12:30 pm - MOSH

Living Composers Seminar - 6:30 pm - Jacoby Symphony Hall

Whiskey Myers with special guests Southall and The Weathered Souls - 6:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Thursday, September 28:

Let’s Break America’s Tradition of Rewriting Black History - 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm - 40 E. Adams Street

Runaway Gin (A Phish Tribute) at Underbelly - 8:00 pm - Underbelly

Whiskey Myers with special guests Southall and The Weathered Souls - 6:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Friday, September 29:

Jacksonville Home + Patio Show - Fall 2023 - 10:00 am - 8:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center

Jacksonville Symphony: Beethoven, Schumann - 7:30 pm - Jacoby Symphony Hall

Carin Leon: Colmillo de Leche Tour - 8:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Beyond King Tut Jacksonville - 12:00 pm - 10:00 pm - NoCo Center, 712 N Hogan St

CIRCLE JERKS, TSOL, & Negative Approach - 7:00 pm - Underbelly

Museum by Moonlight - 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm - Museum of Science and History

Saturday, September 30:

VyStar Emerald Trail 5K and 10K Run/Walk and Ride - 7:30 am - 501 W. Adams Street

Riverside Arts Market - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm - Riverside Arts Market

Fall Fest and Market - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm - 7915 Baymeadows Circle

Brew & BBQ at James Weldon Johnson Park - 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm - James Weldon Johnson Park

Atlantic Beach Fall Festival - 10am - 1:00 pm - Donner Park Community Center

Jacksonville Home + Patio Show - Fall 2023 - 10:00 am - 8:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center

North Florida Gun & Knife Show - 9:00 am - 5:00 pm - Jacksonville Fairgrounds

2023 Greater Jacksonville Gala - 7:00 pm - 11:00 pm - EverBank Stadium

Jacksonville Symphony: Beethoven, Schumann - 7:30 pm - Jacoby Symphony Hall

Sunday, October 1:

Orange Park Farmers’ & Arts Market - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm - Town of Orange Park

North Florida Gun & Knife Show - 10:00 am - 4:00 pm - Jacksonville Fairgrounds

Jacksonville Home + Patio Show - Fall 2023 - 10:00 am - 6:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center

Disney Junior Live on Tour: Costume Palooza - 4:00 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center