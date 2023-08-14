SPOTLIGHT: Family movie night and more planned for mid-August

Jacksonville, Fl — The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp’s next Family Movie Night presented by Fun 4 First Coast Kids and Simply Healthcare is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Saturday, August 19 at 121 Financial Ballpark. The club will show a screening of “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” on the high-definition video board, with admission costing just $1 per person at the gate. The event is cashless.

Wednesday, August 16:

MOCA Movie Night: Snow Hill – The Art and Life of Andrew Wyeth - 6:30 - 8:30 pm - 333 N. Laura Street

Thursday, August 17:

Sip and Stroll on the Southbank Riverwalk - 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm - 1701 Prudential Drive

Friday, August 18:

John Michael Montgomery - 7:30 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center

Saturday, August 19:

Jacksonville Honeybee Festival - 10:00 am - 4:00 pm - Jacksonville Fairgrounds

Sunday, August 20:

10 Walls Art Exhibit: Playdate at the Playground - 2:00 pm - Ritz Theatre and Museum



