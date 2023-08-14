Local

SPOTLIGHT: Family movie night and more planned for mid-August

By Rich Jones, News 104.5 WOKV

121 Financial Ballpark (Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp)

By Rich Jones, News 104.5 WOKV

Jacksonville, Fl — The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp’s next Family Movie Night presented by Fun 4 First Coast Kids and Simply Healthcare is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Saturday, August 19 at 121 Financial Ballpark. The club will show a screening of “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” on the high-definition video board, with admission costing just $1 per person at the gate. The event is cashless.

Wednesday, August 16:

MOCA Movie Night: Snow Hill – The Art and Life of Andrew Wyeth - 6:30 - 8:30 pm - 333 N. Laura Street

Thursday, August 17:

Sip and Stroll on the Southbank Riverwalk - 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm - 1701 Prudential Drive

Friday, August 18:

John Michael Montgomery - 7:30 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center

Saturday, August 19:

Family Movie Night features “The Super Mario Bros.” - 6:00 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark

Jacksonville Honeybee Festival - 10:00 am - 4:00 pm - Jacksonville Fairgrounds

Sunday, August 20:

10 Walls Art Exhibit: Playdate at the Playground - 2:00 pm - Ritz Theatre and Museum


Rich Jones

Rich Jones, News 104.5 WOKV

Rich Jones is the Host of Jacksonville’s Morning News. Rich joined WOKV in October 2006. Rich is involved in many community organizations and causes. Rich and his wife, Noelle, have three children: Avery, Harper and Austen.

Most Read