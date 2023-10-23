SPOTLIGHT: Florida-Georgia rivalry returns to Jax for 90th edition

Jacksonville, Fl — Jacksonville hosts the Florida-Georgia football for a 90th edition this weekend. The rivalry started in early 1900s, and it has been played every season since 1926. The annual game is one of the most prominent in college football, and it’s been held in Jacksonville since 1933 (except 1994 and 1995).
RV City opens on Tuesday, October 24th, directly across from EverBank Stadium. It is sold out for 2023, but there is a waitlist available via email to events@coj.net.
Wednesday, October 25:
Job News USA - Job Fair Oct 2023 - 10:00 am - 1:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center
Billy Ocean - 7:30 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center
Thursday, October 26:
City of Jacksonville Career Fair - 10:00 am - 2:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center
Sammy Hagar & The Circle with special guests George Thorogood & The Destroyers and Damon Fowler - 6:30 pm - St. Augustine Ampthitheatre
Spooktacular - 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm - Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens
Friday, October 27:
Florida-Georgia Hall of Fame Ceremony and Luncheon - 12:00 pm - EverBank Stadium
Florida-Georgia exhibition baseball - 6:30 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark
90s Afterparty featuring Vanilla Ice, Tone Loc, Young MC, Montell Jordan - 121 Financial Ballpark
Halloween Lanterns Festival - 6:30 pm - Jacksonville Arboretum and Botanical Gardens
Fall at Amazing Grace Family Farms - 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm - Amazing Grace Family Farms
Beyond King Tut - 12:00 PM - 10:00 PM - NoCo Center 712 N Hogan Street
MercyMe with Crowder and Andrew Ripp - 7:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Spooktacular - 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm - Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens
Saturday, October 28:
Shine A Light 5K for Epic-Cure - 4:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Arf Bark at Riverside Arts Market - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm - Riverside Arts Market
Florida Gators vs. Georgia Bulldogs - 3:30 pm - EverBank Stadium
The Rocky Horror Picture Show - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Dirt Honey - Can’t Find the Brakes Tour with special guest Austin Meade - 7:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Halloween Lanterns Festival - 9:00 pm - Jacksonville Arboretum and Botanical Gardens
Fall at Amazing Grace Family Farms - 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm - Amazing Grace Family Farms
Spooktacular Oakleaf Holiday Market - 9:00 am - 3:00 pm - Oakleaf Plantation Parkway
Spooktacular - 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm - Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens
Sunday, October 29:
Jacksonville Jaguars at Pittsburgh Steelers - 1:00 pm - CBS 47
Spooktacular - 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm - Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens
Community Fall Festival - 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm - 9714 Ridge Blvd