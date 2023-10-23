SPOTLIGHT: Florida-Georgia rivalry returns to Jax for 90th edition

Jacksonville, Fl — Jacksonville hosts the Florida-Georgia football for a 90th edition this weekend. The rivalry started in early 1900s, and it has been played every season since 1926. The annual game is one of the most prominent in college football, and it’s been held in Jacksonville since 1933 (except 1994 and 1995).

RV City opens on Tuesday, October 24th, directly across from EverBank Stadium. It is sold out for 2023, but there is a waitlist available via email to events@coj.net.

Wednesday, October 25:

Job News USA - Job Fair Oct 2023 - 10:00 am - 1:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center

Billy Ocean - 7:30 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center

Thursday, October 26:

City of Jacksonville Career Fair - 10:00 am - 2:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center

Sammy Hagar & The Circle with special guests George Thorogood & The Destroyers and Damon Fowler - 6:30 pm - St. Augustine Ampthitheatre

Spooktacular - 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm - Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens

Friday, October 27:

Florida-Georgia Hall of Fame Ceremony and Luncheon - 12:00 pm - EverBank Stadium

Florida-Georgia exhibition baseball - 6:30 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark

90s Afterparty featuring Vanilla Ice, Tone Loc, Young MC, Montell Jordan - 121 Financial Ballpark

Halloween Lanterns Festival - 6:30 pm - Jacksonville Arboretum and Botanical Gardens

Fall at Amazing Grace Family Farms - 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm - Amazing Grace Family Farms

Beyond King Tut - 12:00 PM - 10:00 PM - NoCo Center 712 N Hogan Street

MercyMe with Crowder and Andrew Ripp - 7:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Spooktacular - 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm - Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens

Saturday, October 28:

Shine A Light 5K for Epic-Cure - 4:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Arf Bark at Riverside Arts Market - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm - Riverside Arts Market

Florida Gators vs. Georgia Bulldogs - 3:30 pm - EverBank Stadium

The Rocky Horror Picture Show - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Dirt Honey - Can’t Find the Brakes Tour with special guest Austin Meade - 7:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Halloween Lanterns Festival - 9:00 pm - Jacksonville Arboretum and Botanical Gardens

Fall at Amazing Grace Family Farms - 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm - Amazing Grace Family Farms

Spooktacular Oakleaf Holiday Market - 9:00 am - 3:00 pm - Oakleaf Plantation Parkway

Spooktacular - 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm - Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens

Sunday, October 29:

Jacksonville Jaguars at Pittsburgh Steelers - 1:00 pm - CBS 47

Spooktacular - 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm - Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens

Community Fall Festival - 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm - 9714 Ridge Blvd



