SPOTLIGHT: Gate River Run, Home and Patio Show

Jacksonville, Fl — Two signature late winter events return to Northeast Florida this weekend. The 48th annual Gate River Run is expected to draw thousands of athletes and spectators. Saturday’s event festivities begin early in the morning and continue into the afternoon hours near EverBank Stadium and Metropolitan Park.

The Runner’s Expo is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday before the 15K.

This weekend is also the return of the Jacksonville Home and Patio Show at the Prime Osborn Convention Center. And there is even more to enjoy in the 904 this week/weekend:

Tuesday, February 25:

Rod Stewart - 8:00 pm - Daily’s Place

Blippi: Join The Band Tour! - 6:00 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center

Robin Trower with special guests The Snacks Blues Band - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Wednesday, February 26:





Thursday, February 27:

Untold Stories Cloud - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre

A Taste of Black History - 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm - 40 E Adams St, Jacksonville

Dancing with the Stars - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

Friday, February 28:

Jacksonville Home and Patio Show - 10:00 am - 8:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center

Jacksonville Icemen vs. Savannah Ghost Pirates - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Dirtwire - Pyrochrome Tour With Very Special Guests: Moontricks - 7:00 pm - Five





Saturday, March 1:

The Florida Man Games Round 2 - 9:00 am - 9:00 pm - St. Johns County Fairgrounds

Spartan Race Weekend Jacksonville - Diamond D Ranch

Jacksonville Home and Patio Show - 10:00 am - 8:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center

Jax Beach Arts Market - 10:00 am - 4:00 pm - Seawalk Pavilion

Riverside Arts Market - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm - Under the Fuller Warren Bridge

Matteo Lane - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre

SPARdi Gras - 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm - Sesquicentennial Park

Jacksonville Icemen vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena





Sunday, March 2:

Jacksonville Home and Patio Show - 10:00 am - 6:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center

Spartan Race Weekend Jacksonville - Diamond D Ranch

Jacksonville Icemen vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits - 3:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Neil Diamond Celebration I Am... He Said - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre



