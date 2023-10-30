SPOTLIGHT: Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair returns

Jacksonville, Fl — The 68th Annual Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair returns this week. The Greater Jacksonville Fair Association, a private, 501(c) 3 not-for-profit educational corporation, operates under the direction of a volunteer board of directors and volunteer membership. Its mission is to educate, enlighten and inform the people of North Florida about science, the arts, agriculture and horticulture. Since acquiring the non-profit fair charter from the State of Florida in 1955, the Fair has donated more than $2.6 million to local charities and awarded hundreds of scholarships to students pursuing majors in agriculture, veterinary medicine or other related fields.

Monday, October 30:

Spooktacular - 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm - Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens

Tuesday, October 31:

Spooktacular - 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm - Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens

Wednesday, November 1:

Dot Dot Dot - 10:00 am and 12:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Jen Fulwiler - 7:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Thursday, November 2:

Jacksonville Icemen vs. South Carolina Stingrays - 10:30 am - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair - 5:00 pm - Jacksonville Fairgrounds

Here Come The Mummies - 8:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Jethro Tull’s Martin Barre - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Friday, November 3:

Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair - 5:00 pm - Jacksonville Fairgrounds

2023 Fall at Amazing Grace Family Farms - 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Colin Quinn: Small Talk - 8:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Jacksonville Symphony: Star Wars & More - The Music of John Williams - 7:30 pm - Jacoby Symphony Hall

Revive: JDT’s Fall Concert of Revisited and Revived Dance Works - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

That Girl Lay Lay & Friends: Live in Concert - 7:30 pm - Moran Theater

The Front Bottoms - You Are Who You Hang Out With Tour with special guest Slothrust - 7:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Warrant - 7:30 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center

Saturday, November 4:

Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair - 12:00 pm - Jacksonville Fairgrounds

Jacksonville PorchFest 2023 - 12:00 pm - 8:00 pm - Springfield

Papercutt 20th Anniversary Show with special guest Chillula - SOLD OUT! Supporting United Way Empty Stocking Fund - 6:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

2023 Fall at Amazing Grace Family Farms - 11:00 am - 10:00 pm

Jacksonville Holiday Market - 10:00 am - 5:00 pm - 444 Talleyrand Avenue

Fantasia with Special Guest Joe - 8:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Fourth and Golds 3rd annual cornhole tournament - 10:00 am - Fort Family Park

The Underground Farmers & Pop Up Market - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm - The Looking Glass

Jax Speed Shop Car Show - 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm - Jax Speed Shop

Riverside Arts Market - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm

Jacksonville Symphony: Star Wars & More - The Music of John Williams - 7:30 pm - Jacoby Symphony Hall

Combat Night Pro 2023 - 4:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center

Steep Canyon Rangers - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Sunday, November 5:

Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair - 12:00 pm - Jacksonville Fairgrounds

Jacksonville Holiday Market - 10:00 am - 5:00 pm - 444 Talleyrand Avenue

Bored Teachers: We Can’t Make This Stuff Up! Comedy Tour - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Pam Tillis - 7:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Orange Park Farmers’ & Arts Market - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm - 2042 Park Avenue

Dane Cook: The Perfectly Shattered Tour - 8:00 pm - Moran Theater



