SPOTLIGHT: Jacksonville Light Boat Parade and other Thanksgiving weekend festivities

Jacksonville, Fl — A new exhibit is debuting at MOSH: The Animation Academy (previously named “Get Animated”) explores the unique world of animation and storytelling, from traditional hand-drawn cels to exciting breakthroughs in stop-motion and CGI.

The 30th Anniversary of Through Our Eyes continues through December 28 at the Ritz Theatre.

Colors of the Wild: A Zoolights Lantern Experience runs through February 18 at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens.

Monday, November 20:

Theatreworks: The Velveteen Rabbit - 10:00 am - Florida Theatre

Henry Rollins Good To See You Tour - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

An Evening with Bruce Hornsby - Spirit Trail: 25th Anniversary Tour - 8:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Tuesday, November 21:

Rumours of Fleetwood Mac - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

FSCJ Artist Series: Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis - 7:30 pm - Moran Theater

Wednesday, November 22:

Opening of Deck the Chairs in Jacksonville Beach

Jacksonville Icemen vs. South Carolina Stingrays - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Thursday, November 23:

Community First Thanksgiving Distance Classic Half Marathon and 5k - 7:00 am - 9850 San Jose Blvd

5th annual Fishweir Thanksgiving Day 5k/10k - 9:00 am - 1183 Edgewood Avenue S

Friday, November 24:

34th annual Christmas Made in the South 2023 - 9:00 am - 5:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center

Black Friday Market-Melanin Market - 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm - A Philip Randolph Blvd.

Theory of a Deadman & Skillet: Rock Resurrection Tour with special guest Saint Asonia - 7:00 pm - Daily’s Place

Music on Main: Tree Lighting & Holiday Market - 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm - Sesquicentennial Park - Springfield

Jacksonville Icemen vs. Florida Everblades - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Saturday, November 25:

34th annual Christmas Made in the South 2023 - 10:00 am - 5:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center

2023 San Marco Art Festival - 10:00 am - 6:00 pm - Balis Park

Jacksonville Light Boat Parade - 6:00 pm - St. Johns River Downtown Jacksonville

Croce Plays Croce 50th Anniversary Show - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Shaun Cassidy - 8:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Jacksonville Icemen vs. Savannah Ghost Pirates - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Sunday, November 26:

34th annual Christmas Made in the South 2023 - 11:00 am - 5:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center

2023 San Marco Art Festival - 10:00 am - 6:00 pm - Balis Park

FSCJ Artist Series: Peppa Pig’s Sing-Along Party! - 2:00 pm - Moran Theater

Taylor Swift Laser Party - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre







