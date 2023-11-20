Local

SPOTLIGHT: Jacksonville Light Boat Parade and other Thanksgiving weekend festivities

By Rich Jones, News 104.5 WOKV

Jacksonville Light Boat Parade Nov. 25 at 6 p.m. (Credit: City of Jacksonville)

By Rich Jones, News 104.5 WOKV

Jacksonville, Fl — A new exhibit is debuting at MOSH: The Animation Academy (previously named “Get Animated”) explores the unique world of animation and storytelling, from traditional hand-drawn cels to exciting breakthroughs in stop-motion and CGI.

The 30th Anniversary of Through Our Eyes continues through December 28 at the Ritz Theatre.

Colors of the Wild: A Zoolights Lantern Experience runs through February 18 at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens.

Monday, November 20:

Theatreworks: The Velveteen Rabbit - 10:00 am - Florida Theatre

Henry Rollins Good To See You Tour - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

An Evening with Bruce Hornsby - Spirit Trail: 25th Anniversary Tour - 8:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Tuesday, November 21:

Rumours of Fleetwood Mac - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

FSCJ Artist Series: Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis - 7:30 pm - Moran Theater

Wednesday, November 22:

Opening of Deck the Chairs in Jacksonville Beach

Jacksonville Icemen vs. South Carolina Stingrays - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Thursday, November 23:

Community First Thanksgiving Distance Classic Half Marathon and 5k - 7:00 am - 9850 San Jose Blvd

5th annual Fishweir Thanksgiving Day 5k/10k - 9:00 am - 1183 Edgewood Avenue S

Friday, November 24:

34th annual Christmas Made in the South 2023 - 9:00 am - 5:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center

Black Friday Market-Melanin Market - 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm - A Philip Randolph Blvd.

Theory of a Deadman & Skillet: Rock Resurrection Tour with special guest Saint Asonia - 7:00 pm - Daily’s Place

Music on Main: Tree Lighting & Holiday Market - 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm - Sesquicentennial Park - Springfield

Jacksonville Icemen vs. Florida Everblades - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Saturday, November 25:

34th annual Christmas Made in the South 2023 - 10:00 am - 5:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center

2023 San Marco Art Festival - 10:00 am - 6:00 pm - Balis Park

Jacksonville Light Boat Parade - 6:00 pm - St. Johns River Downtown Jacksonville

Croce Plays Croce 50th Anniversary Show - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Shaun Cassidy - 8:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Jacksonville Icemen vs. Savannah Ghost Pirates - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Sunday, November 26:

34th annual Christmas Made in the South 2023 - 11:00 am - 5:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center

2023 San Marco Art Festival - 10:00 am - 6:00 pm - Balis Park

FSCJ Artist Series: Peppa Pig’s Sing-Along Party! - 2:00 pm - Moran Theater

Taylor Swift Laser Party - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre



Rich Jones

Rich Jones, News 104.5 WOKV

Rich Jones is the Host of Jacksonville’s Morning News. Rich joined WOKV in October 2006. Rich is involved in many community organizations and causes. Rich and his wife, Noelle, have three children: Avery, Harper and Austen.

Most Read